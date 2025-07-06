Opposition Leader Launches Fierce Attack On Bihar Government Over Businessman's Murder

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has launched a blistering critique of the Bihar government following the brutal murder of businessman Gopal Khemka in Patna, accusing the BJP and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of transforming the state into India's primary hub for criminal activity.

The Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha used the shocking incident to mount a comprehensive attack on the ruling coalition, declaring that crime has become the "new normal" in Bihar as the state prepares for crucial assembly elections later this year. Gandhi's remarks represent a significant escalation in political rhetoric surrounding law and order issues in the state.

The incident that triggered this political firestorm occurred late Friday night when Gopal Khemka, a well-known businessman and owner of Magadh Hospital and multiple petrol stations, was gunned down outside his residence in Patna. The execution-style killing saw an unknown assailant approach Khemka's vehicle directly outside his home, shoot him at close range, and flee the scene immediately afterward.

The murder carries particular tragic significance as it marks the second violent death in the Khemka family within seven years. The businessman's son was killed in Hajipur in 2018 over a land dispute, creating a pattern of violence that has shocked the local business community and raised serious questions about the safety of prominent citizens in Bihar.

Gandhi seized upon this latest incident to articulate his broader critique of the current administration's handling of law and order. In a strongly worded social media post, he declared that the murder had conclusively demonstrated how the BJP and Nitish Kumar had collaborated to establish Bihar as India's primary center for criminal activity.

The Congress leader painted a grim picture of the state's current situation, asserting that Bihar now exists "in the shadow of loot, bullets and murder." He characterized the prevalence of crime as having reached such levels that violent incidents had become normalized, while simultaneously arguing that the government had completely abdicated its fundamental responsibility to protect citizens.

Gandhi's political message extended beyond mere criticism to encompass a direct appeal to Bihar's electorate. He urged voters to reject a government that he claimed was incapable of protecting their children and families, framing the upcoming elections not simply as a routine change of administration but as a crucial opportunity to rescue the state from its current trajectory.

The opposition leader's rhetoric emphasized themes of hope and renewal, promising voters the possibility of a "new Bihar" where progress rather than fear would dominate daily life. His message suggested that the current election represented an existential choice for the state's future direction and character.

The murder has created significant political complications for the Nitish Kumar government, particularly as the ruling JDU-BJP coalition prepares for assembly elections. The incident has provided ammunition for opposition parties, including the RJD and Congress, to intensify their attacks on the government's record regarding public safety and law enforcement.

Recognizing the political sensitivity of the situation, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar moved quickly to demonstrate his administration's commitment to justice. His office issued a statement confirming that Kumar had personally met with senior officials and directed them to expedite the investigation into Khemka's murder. The Chief Minister emphasized that maintaining the rule of law remained his government's top priority and warned of strict consequences for any police personnel found negligent in their duties.

However, the government's response has been complicated by allegations from some of Khemka's relatives regarding delays in police response to the incident. These claims have been vigorously disputed by Bihar's top law enforcement official, who provided a detailed timeline of events to counter suggestions of inadequate police response.

Bihar Director General of Police Vinay Kumar explained that police were notified of the incident around 12:30 AM on Saturday, approximately 50 minutes after the shooting occurred at 11:40 PM on Friday. He clarified that the delay was attributed to the family's decision to transport the victim to a private hospital in Kankarbagh, which consumed 30-35 minutes before medical authorities alerted police. Senior officers arrived at the crime scene by 12:40 AM, and a Special Investigation Team has been established to handle the case.

The timing of this incident has proven particularly awkward for the ruling NDA coalition, which had been attempting to turn tables on the opposition by invoking the specter of "jungleraj" – a term historically used to describe the alleged lawlessness during previous RJD administrations in Bihar. The Khemka murder has effectively undermined this political strategy by providing opposition parties with fresh evidence to question the current government's effectiveness in maintaining law and order.

In response to the opposition's offensive, Union Minister and Bihar MP Nityanand Rai has attempted to defend the government's record by drawing contrasts with previous administrations. Rai claimed that while criminals previously enjoyed protection under earlier regimes, the current system ensures proper investigation and punishment of perpetrators. He argued that any incidents that do occur are followed by thorough investigations into both the crimes themselves and any systemic lapses that may have contributed to them.

The political battle over the Khemka murder reflects broader tensions in Bihar as various parties position themselves for the upcoming assembly elections, with law and order emerging as a central campaign issue that could significantly influence voter preferences.