OPS to instill a sense of social security: Sukhu

Shimla: The State Government will provide benefits of the Old Pension Scheme to its NPS employees as the purpose is not merely to provide them with monetary benefits, but to instill in them a sense of social and self-respect. This was stated by Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu while addressing the employees of Himachal Pradesh Secretariat here.

Chief Minister said that the State Government was endeavoring to ensure that the employees get all their dues well in time. He said that due to the financial mismanagement and wasteful expenditure by the previous BJP Government, the State was reeling under the heavy debt burden of Rs. 75000 crore. He said that the Government was committed to taking a few steps to bring the derailed economy back on track. He said that the Government was forced to impose a VAT of Rs. 3.01 per litre on diesel to earn revenue for the State exchequer.

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the previous Government also opened about 900 institutions at the fag end of its tenure simply with an eye on the polls and lure the people. He said that all these institutions and offices were opened without making any budgetary provision. If all these institutions were to be made functional, the State would require another Rs. 5000 crore for their smooth functioning, said the CM.

The main thrust of the Government during the next five years would be to strengthen the rural economy since about 90 percent of the State's population resides in the rural areas, said the Chief Minister. He said that the State Government would buy 10 litres of cow milk at the rate of Rs. 80 per liter and buffalo milk at the rate of Rs. 100 per litre, per day to strengthen the economy of the farmers. The farmers also would be motivated to adopt organic farming on a large scale, he said.

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that soon after assuming the office of the Chief Minister, he visited the orphanage at Tutikandi to get first-hand information regarding the living conditions of the inmates. "I directed the officers concerned to improve the living conditions and also decided to create Mukhya Mantri Sukhashrya Kosh worth Rs. 101 crore", said the Chief Minister. He said that he himself donated one month's salary towards this Kosh and had also requested the MLAs to donate generously towards this Kosh. He said that this would help the orphans and lesser privileged to pursue their higher education including professional courses without worrying for funds.