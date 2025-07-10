Over 4,300 arrested, heinous offences decrease in southern range: Delhi Police

New Delhi: In a sweeping crackdown on crime, the Delhi Police southern range has achieved major success in the first half of 2025, arresting over 4,300 criminals and dismantling key networks of robbers, drug traffickers, arms dealers, and illegal immigrants.

The relentless six-month operation - codenamed Operation Garuda, Vajra, Shastra, and Nischay - has led to a significant drop in street crime, robbery, and thefts across South and South-East Delhi.

As per data shared by the Joint Commissioner of Police (Southern Range), S.K. Jain, the operations were focused, intelligence-led, and targeted at the roots of organised criminal activity. The results speak for themselves: 4,300 plus arrests, including 430 robbers and snatchers, 455 illegal arms offenders, and 170 drug traffickers.

The operations also include recovery of over 609 stolen mobile phones, 262 kg of Ganja, 6.6 kg of Charas, 1.3 kg of Smack, pistols, 149 country-made firearms, over 2.13 lakh quarters of illicit liquor, Rs 1 crore in cash and jewellery seized, along with hundreds of stolen vehicles and smuggled goods.

Under Operation Garuda, the Southern Range Police identified and deported illegal immigrants who had either crossed the Indian border illegally or were staying or involved in unlawful activities.

“421 illegal immigrants, including 336 Bangladeshi and 85 African nationals, identified and deported under Operation Garuda,” said a statement from the Delhi Police.

Key cases solved include a double murder cracked within 10 hours in Lajpat Nagar and a major jewellery showroom heist with the recovery of 90 diamond pieces and 57 gm of gold.

The crackdown has led to a 45 per cent drop in attempt to murder cases, 28 per cent fall in robberies, and 26 per cent decline in snatchings, and a notable dip in vehicle and house thefts - marking a visible impact on the capital’s crime landscape.

“Through focused operations like Garuda, Vajra, Shastra, and Nischay, we have shown zero tolerance to crime in any form. These actions reflect our firm commitment to protect law-abiding citizens, recover stolen property, and push back against criminal elements operating in the city,” said Jt. CP S.K. Jain.

“I urge every citizen - if you see suspicious persons, illegal activity, or criminal movement, please inform your local police. Your identity will be kept completely confidential. Public cooperation is our strongest weapon in this fight against crime,” he added.



