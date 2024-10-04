P K Mahapatra IFFCO Paradeep Unit Head

Paradeep: The Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) announced leadership transition at its Paradeep Unit. P K Mahapatra, General Manager at IFFCO Paradeep Unit, has been appointed as the new Unit Head of the Paradeep facility, effective October 3. Mahapatra succeeds K J Patel, who has been elevated to the post of Director (Technical) at IFFCO’s Head Office in Delhi.

In his new position, Patel will oversee operations across all IFFCO plants. With over 38 years of engineering and leadership experience, Patel has been instrumental in transforming the Paradeep facility into one of the most advanced fertiliser production units in the country. His expertise in operational management and technical innovation will be invaluable as IFFCO continues to expand its footprint in the global fertiliser industry.

Mahapatra, a Mechanical Engineer of 1989 batch from REC Rourkela, brings over 30 years of experience in the fertiliser industry to his new role as Unit Head of IFFCO Paradeep. A seasoned engineer and leader, Mahapatra has been with IFFCO for 18 years since 2007, holding various critical positions in technical, operations and project management.