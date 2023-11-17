Paddy purchase from Dec last week in Dhenkanal

Live
Dhenkanal: The administration on Wednesday decided to procure kharif paddy from last week of December to March 31 in Dhenkanal district. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Collector Manoranjan Mallik at Zilla Parishad conference hall .
It was decided to procure 9.52 lakh quintals of paddy. An amount of Rs 2,203 has been fixed for A grade paddy while Rs 2,183 per quintal has been fixed for general paddy as per government declaration. This was stated by Civil Supply Officer Basant Kumar Panda.
The administration has decided to open a control room to provide information to the farmers. During the procurement process, administrative officers will inspect the mandis and the Regulated Market Committee will provide basic facilities. As per the decision, 16 millers and 54 self-help groups will procure paddy. Parjang MLA Nrushingha Charan Sahoo urged the administration to ensure timely payment to farmers. As many as 62,970 farmers have registered their names for paddy procurement .The payment will be made within 24 to 48 hours of procurement to the accounts of the farmers.