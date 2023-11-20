Palaniswami to brainstorm on field strategies for 2024 LS polls

Tamil Nadu's main opposition AIADMK on Monday said its chief Edappadi K Palaniswami would chair a meeting of district secretaries here on November 21 to gear up field work for the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

The high-level meeting to be held at party headquarters here would scrutinise preparations on the ground for the general election at all levels, starting from the booth committees.

Senior leaders, office-bearers responsible for party districts and district secretaries would take part in the deliberations to speed up activities at the field level for the election.

The field work of the party's organisational units such as youth wings and women's wing would be deliberated, a party release here said. 'Ilaignar Pasarai' and 'Ilam Pengal Pasarai' are the youth wing for men and women respectively in the AIADMK. The ruling DMK has already concluded its zone-wise special meetings for booth agents. The meet for northern zone was held by the DMK at Tiruvallur near here on November 5. In any political party, a booth committee is a panel of local level party workers and functionaries who are thorough about their locality, its voters and the local issues that matter. Members of such local party committees are nominated by the parties to function as their official agents at the polling stations. Their role includes checking against malpractices and to verify if the voters are genuine.