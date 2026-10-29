PM Modi chairs 54th PRAGATI meeting, reviews projects worth over Rs 16,000 crore

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the 54th PRAGATI meeting focused on expediting infrastructure projects, accelerating railway station redevelopment, strengthening self-reliance in pharmaceutical manufacturing and empowering local artisans and businesses through Ekta Malls.

In a post on social media platform X, the Prime Minister said he chaired the meeting on Wednesday, during which projects worth more than Rs 16,000 crore across 31 states and union territories were reviewed.

"Chaired the 54th PRAGATI meeting yesterday. The focus areas: Reviewed projects worth over Rs. 16,000 crore across 31 States and UTs. Faster redevelopment of railway stations as multimodal hubs. Boosting self-reliance in pharma manufacturing. Ekta Malls to empower artisans and local businesses. The focus is clear…substantive outcomes, timely execution and long lasting benefits for people," PM Modi said.

The meeting was held at Seva Teerth under the PRAGATI platform, which stands for Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation. The information and communications technology-enabled, multi-modal platform brings together the Central and State governments to address implementation bottlenecks and improve the delivery of infrastructure projects and welfare schemes.

During the meeting, PM Modi reviewed infrastructure projects related to the Railways, Ekta Malls and Bulk Drug Parks across 31 states and union territories. He emphasised the importance of adhering to timelines, improving inter-agency coordination and resolving implementation-related issues promptly.

On the PM Ekta Malls initiative, the Prime Minister said the facilities should provide markets for local products, strengthen artisans' livelihoods and help them expand their businesses. He called for linking the malls with tourism and local enterprises, noting that increased demand could generate employment in rural production, packaging, storage and transportation.

He also stressed the need for Chief Secretaries to regularly review the progress of these projects and ensure their timely completion.

Reviewing the Bulk Drug Parks in Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, PM Modi emphasised prioritising domestic production of active pharmaceutical ingredients and other essential pharmaceutical inputs to strengthen the country's self-reliance in drug manufacturing.

The Prime Minister also asked Chief Secretaries to hold monthly reviews of government schemes with District Magistrates to identify implementation gaps and ensure that eligible beneficiaries receive benefits on time. He stressed that governance should prioritise outcomes over expenditure, ensuring that public funds translate into tangible improvements in people's lives.

Referring to the Aspirational Districts and Aspirational Blocks programmes, PM Modi highlighted the importance of convergence, regular monitoring and local accountability in accelerating development in underserved areas. He noted that sustained efforts to improve governance and welfare delivery had helped nearly 25 crore people move out of multidimensional poverty.

During the review of Ahmedabad railway station's redevelopment, the Prime Minister called for accelerating the modernisation of major railway stations across the country. He said redeveloped stations should function as multimodal transport hubs, offering seamless connectivity with metro services and other transportation networks.

PM Modi directed the concerned Ministries and State governments to resolve bottlenecks in mission mode, strengthen coordination and ensure close monitoring at the highest levels. He also called for greater accountability, proactive decision-making and timely execution to ensure that projects are completed as scheduled.



