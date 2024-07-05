PM Modi congratulates Starmer after Labour Party's triumph in UK polls

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated Keir Starmer after the Labour Party secured a resounding win in the UK general election under his leadership.



"Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Keir Starmer on the remarkable victory in the UK general elections. I look forward to our positive and constructive collaboration to further strengthen the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in all areas, fostering mutual growth and prosperity," PM Modi said in his message posted on X.

The 61-year-old leader is set to become Britain's 58th Prime Minister as the Labour Party returns to power after 14 years following a historic triumph.

"The change begins right here because this is your democracy, your community and your future. You have voted and now it is time for us to deliver," he said after the resounding victory.

Last month, during his meeting with British PM Rishi Sunak on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Italy's Apulia, Prime Minister Modi reiterated his commitment to further strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and the UK during the third term of the NDA government.

"There is great scope to deepen ties in sectors like semiconductors, technology and trade," PM Modi said after meeting Sunak.

The two leaders had extensively discussed the implementation of the Roadmap 2030 and expressed happiness on progress in all areas of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership including regular high-level political consultations, defence and security, trade and economic collaboration, critical and high technology sectors and people-to-people ties.