PM Modi for 25-yr plan with people's participation

Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has advised the mayors to prepare the next 25-year plan with people's participation. He virtually addressed a conclave of BJP mayors on Tuesday and suggested that the development must be of such scale that people remember it for decades and generations.

The conclave was kicked off by the Prime Minister and party's national president JP Nadda in Gandhinagar. While addressing the mayors, the Prime Minister said the mayors should focus on planning in such a way that the burden on the city reduces and satellite townships develop in the surrounding areas. Modi even suggested that the elected representatives should reach out to the street vendors and ensure that each vendor is educated about the PM Swanidhi yojana, and train them to do all their transactions digitally.