PM Modi Slams SP-Congress Alliance, Alleges Politics Of Appeasement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the alliance between the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress in Uttar Pradesh, alleging that 'two princes' have united for the politics of appeasement.

In a rally supporting BJP candidates from Shahjahanpur and nearby constituencies, PM Modi indirectly targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and SP president Akhilesh Yadav, referring to them as 'a pair of boys' and questioning their capability to deliver development.

PM Modi accused the Congress of engaging in vote bank politics and criticized its plans to implement the Karnataka model of reservation nationwide, which he claimed favored the Muslim community at the expense of OBCs.

Asserting his commitment to the welfare of the economically weaker sections, PM Modi alleged that Congress leaders shed tears over the deaths of terrorists and accused the SP of seeking legal ways to release jailed terrorists.

Confident of forming the government again, PM Modi highlighted the development initiatives undertaken by the BJP in the region and urged voters to reject those with an anti-national mindset.

He criticized the previous SP government for stalling development projects in Shahjahanpur and surrounding areas, contrasting it with the progress achieved under Yogi Adityanath's leadership.

PM Modi emphasized his track record of ensuring safety and security, contrasting the fear of bomb explosions prevalent before 2014 with the improved situation under his tenure.

Regarding the Ram temple consecration ceremony, PM Modi criticized Congress leaders for refusing the invitation and insulting Ram devotees, questioning their suitability for votes.

He accused the Congress of fear-mongering and spreading misinformation, particularly regarding the removal of reservation, and criticized their alleged plans for intrusive property examinations and preferential treatment of certain groups.

The BJP candidates from Shahjahanpur and Dhaurahra, along with other party leaders, joined PM Modi at the rally. Voting in these constituencies is scheduled for May 13 in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.