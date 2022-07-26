PM Modi to visit Gujarat, Tamil Nadu on July 28-29

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat and Tamil Nadu on July 28-29 during which he is scheduled to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for several projects and attend programmes.

On July 28, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple projects of Sabar Dairy at Gadhoda Chowki, Sabarkantha in Gujarat. Thereafter, the Prime Minister will travel to Chennai and declare the 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai.

After attending the 42nd Convocation of Anna University, the Prime Minister will return to Gujarat and visit GIFT City in Gandhinagar, where he will launch and lay the foundation stone of various projects.

While in Gujarat, he will visit Sabar Dairy and inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects worth more than Rs 1,000 crore on July 28. "These projects will empower local farmers and milk producers and increase their income. This will also give a boost to the rural economy in the region, the Prime Minister's Office said.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the Powder Plant at Sabar Dairy with a capacity of around 120 million tonnes per day (MTPD). The total cost of the entire project is more than Rs 300 crore. He will also inaugurate the Aseptic Milk Packaging Plant at Sabar Dairy having capacity of three lakh litre per day. The project has been executed with a total investment of around Rs 125 crore.

He will also lay the foundation stone of the Sabar Cheese & Whey Drying Plant Project. The estimated outlay of the project is around Rs 600 crore.

On July 29, the Prime Minister will visit GIFT city (Gujarat International Finance Tec-City) in Gandhinagar where he will lay the foundation stone for the headquarters building of the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA), the unified regulator for the development and regulation of financial products, financial services and financial institutions in International Financial Services Centres (IFSCs) in India.

He will also launch India International Bullion Exchange (IIBX), India's first International Bullion Exchange in GIFT-IFSC. IIBX will facilitate efficient price discovery with the assurance of responsible sourcing and quality, apart from giving impetus to the financialisation of gold in India.

Prime Minister Modi will also launch NSE IFSC-SGX Connect. It is a framework between NSE's subsidiary GIFT International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) and Singapore Exchange Limited (SGX).

During his Tamil Nadu visit, the Prime Minister will declare the 44th Chess Olympiad open in a launch programme organised at JLN Indoor Stadium, Chennai on July 28.

He will attend the 42nd Convocation of prestigious Anna University in Chennai on July 29. He will also award gold medals and certificates to 69 gold medalists besides addressing a gathering on the occasion.