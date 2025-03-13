PM Modi unveils MAHASAGAR vision for Global South

New Delhi/Port Louis: India and Mauritius on Wednesday elevated their relations to an enhanced strategic partnership and finalised eight agreements to step up collaboration in crucial areas such as trade and maritime security, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a new vision for engagement with the Global South.

The two sides unveiled a joint vision for the enhanced strategic partnership that envisages trade settlement in local currencies to derisk bilateral commerce, closer collaboration in space, including the launch of a satellite for Mauritius, and increased defence and security cooperation, including provision of military equipment and joint maritime surveillance.

Modi, who unveiled India’s SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) vision during a visit to Mauritius exactly a decade ago, announced the vision MAHASAGAR or “Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions” for India’s engagement with the Global South.

This will range from trade for development to mutual security and cooperation in technology sharing and concessional loan and grants.

On the final leg of his two-day visit to Port Louis, Modi participated in the country’s National Day celebrations as chief guest. An Indian military contingent joined the ceremonial parade while helicopters of the Indian Navy were part of the fly-past.

“Today, Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam and I decided to elevate the India-Mauritius partnership to an enhanced strategic partnership,” Modi said after his talks with the Mauritian leader. With an eye on China’s increased maritime activities in the Indian Ocean, he highlighted the importance of defence cooperation between the two sides in maintaining regional security.

“The Prime Minister (Ramgoolam) and I agree that defence cooperation and maritime security are key pillars of our strategic partnership. A free, open, secure and safe Indian Ocean is our common priority,” Modi said, speaking in Hindi.

Ramgoolam said Mauritius has benefited from Indian aid for its socio-economic development and the new agreements in a wide range of areas such as maritime traffic monitoring, crime investigation, infrastructure and commerce will enhance “already excellent bilateral relations”.

“Our shared vision is to increase our cooperation in existing and emerging sectors such as space research, artificial intelligence, digital health, ocean economy, pharmaceuticals, ICT, fintech and cyber-security,” Ramgoolam said. Modi said the new MAHASAGAR vision will build on the SAGAR initiative, especially for engagement with the Global South. “It shall encompass the ideas of trade for development, capacity building for sustainable growth and mutual security for a shared future. Under this, we will extend cooperation through technology-sharing, concessional loan and grants,” he said.

In the context of his country’s negotiations with the UK for control of the Chagos Islands, Ramgoolam expressed “deep gratitude for India’s unflinching support to the long-standing struggle of Mauritius to exercise its full sovereignty over its entire territory” and thanked Modi for his “pivotal role” in this area.