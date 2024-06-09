  • Menu
PM Modi will come up to expectations of people, says Himachal CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday congratulated PM Narendra Modi on assuming the office of Prime Minister.

He hoped that PM Modi would come up to the expectations of the people of the country as well as the state.

The Chief Minister expressed optimism that Himachal Pradesh would get substantial financial support from the Central government for the developmental initiatives in Himachal Pradesh during PM Modi's stint as the Prime Minister.

He said that key areas in the state could benefit from enhanced financial assistance, which would strengthen and promote the overall development of the state.

