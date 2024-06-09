Live
- Investigation should be conducted on NEET exam paper leakage
- 10 killed in suspected terror attack on bus in J&K
- Five-time MP Pralhad Joshi sworn in as Union Minister
- Amala Paul radiates joy as she awaits the arrival of her baby
- Vidyut Jammwal joins Sivakarthikeyan in AR Murugadoss’high-octane entertainer
- Vishnu Manchu’s epic ‘Kannappa’teaser set for grand unveiling on June 14
- Taapsee blends sensuality and confidence
- PM Modi will come up to expectations of people, says Himachal CM
- Panoply of stars at Modi 3.0 swearing-in: SRK, Rajinikanth, Anupam Kher, Akshay, Nirahua
- BJP leaders celebrate Modi's Sworn in as PM ceremony
Just In
PM Modi will come up to expectations of people, says Himachal CM
Highlights
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday congratulated PM Narendra Modi on assuming the office of Prime Minister. He...
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday congratulated PM Narendra Modi on assuming the office of Prime Minister.
He hoped that PM Modi would come up to the expectations of the people of the country as well as the state.
The Chief Minister expressed optimism that Himachal Pradesh would get substantial financial support from the Central government for the developmental initiatives in Himachal Pradesh during PM Modi's stint as the Prime Minister.
He said that key areas in the state could benefit from enhanced financial assistance, which would strengthen and promote the overall development of the state.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS