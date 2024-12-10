PM to respond to LS debate on Constitution

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will respond to the debate on the 75th anniversary of the Constitution in the Lok Sabha on December 14. The debate itself will begin on December 13. The debate in the Rajya Sabha will take place over December 16 and 17. It will be initiated, and led, by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

This session of Parliament, scheduled to end on December 20, has been marked by the usual clashes between the ruling party and the opposition, with each accusing the other of distracting voters. The Congress has slammed the BJP for claiming links between ex-party chief Sonia Gandhi and businessman George Soros, while the BJP has been criticised over issues like the farmers' protests.

Opposition parties had demanded discussions in both Houses to mark the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution. The opposition has also been targeting the ruling BJP over claims the third Modi government will look to alter the Constitution on fundamental level.