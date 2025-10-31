PM to take salute of parade to pay tribute to Sardar Patel: Amit Shah

Patna: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday paid rich tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on the eve of his 150th birth anniversary and announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take the salute of the grand parade to be held in Ekta Nagar on Friday. Addressing a press conference on the celebrations planned to mark the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas-2025, HM Shah said that the Ministry has decided that a grand parade will take place every year on October 31 in front of his magnificent statue in Gujarat’s Kevadia.

He said that Sardar Patel made an immense contribution in uniting the country after independence, building today’s India and creating a united country.

He said that since 2014, PM Modi has been coming to Kevadia every year on October 31, where a grand parade is held.

Shah said that this parade is organised to honour all the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and the police forces of the states to reaffirm the unity and integrity of the nation.

Union Home Minister informed that this year, it has been decided to organise the Run for Unity on a much larger scale.