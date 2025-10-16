Police, fire officials to hold meeting ahead of Diwali

The Delhi Police and Delhi Fire Services will hold a high-level coordination meeting to review their strengthen security, traffic management and emergency response measures across the national capital ahead of Diwali.

A senior police officer said the meeting will focus on streamlining coordination among all three departments to ensure smooth traffic flow, effective fire safety arrangements and overall public security during the festival season. “There will be discussion around contingency plans, crowd management at popular markets, and deployment of additional forces at sensitive locations,” a senior police officer said.

As Delhi witnesses huge crowds in markets and public places during Diwali, “our aim is to ensure the safety of citizens, prevent untoward incidents, and manage the traffic effectively”, the officer said.Joint teams have been formed to monitor key areas and respond quickly to any emergency, the officer added.

As part of the preparatory measures, Delhi Police have already intensified foot patrolling across the city, with a particular focus on markets, religious places, and areas with heavy footfall.

Senior officers of the respective districts are personally supervising these patrols to maintain a strong visible presence and instil confidence among citizens.

The objective of the intensified foot patrolling is not only to deter potential offenders but also to enhance community engagement, the officer said, adding that the presence on the ground reassures the public and helps prevent crime.

In addition, Delhi Police have also started conducting mock drills at several key locations to assess the readiness of the force in responding to emergencies.

The officer further added that machans (temporary watch posts) are being installed at vital installations and crowded places, including major markets, to enhance surveillance and crowd monitoring.

“The idea is to maintain vigilance over large gatherings and ensure immediate response to any disturbance or suspicious activity,” another police officer said.

The Delhi Traffic Police, on its part, has chalked out an elaborate plan to manage the anticipated surge in vehicular movement, especially around shopping areas and temples.