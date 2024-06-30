Police must ensure safety of BJP woman activist’s family members: NCW on Cooch Behar incident

Live
National Commission for Women (NCW) member Delina Khondup on Sunday said that the police must ensure the safety of family members of the BJP woman activist who was allegedly beaten by Trinamool Congress women workers on June 25.
“I need to further interact with the victim. She and her family members have a feeling of insecurity. I have informed the police about their situation and they must ensure their security,” Khondup told media persons after meeting the victim and her family members.
Sources said that police have arrested four persons based on the complaint filed by the victim and her family members at Ghoksadanga Police Station in Mathabhanga of Cooch Behar District.
In the police complaint, the victim alleged that on June 25, she was surrounded by some women activists of the ruling Trinamool Congress and badly beaten. She alleged that the Trinamool women activists took off her sari and dragged her for nearly a kilometre.
The local Trinamool Congress leadership has claimed that the incident took place due to the family feud and Trinamool’s name is being unnecessarily dragged into the controversy.
BJP legislators have also called for a sit-in demonstration within the state assembly premises from Monday to protest against the assault.