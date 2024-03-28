Political conspiracy, claims Kejriwal while being taken to Rouse Avenue Court

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, while being taken to the Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday, dubbed his arrest in the liquor policy case as a “political conspiracy” and said the public would give an apt reply to it.

The AAP National Convenor was taken to Rouse Avenue Court in the national Capital as his ED custody comes to an end today.

The central investigation agency is set to demand additional custody of the Delhi CM.

While CM Kejriwal was being brought to the court, he was asked about the L-G’s remarks that “governments can’t be run from prison,” to which he replied, “It is a political conspiracy and the public will give an answer to it.”

CM Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal along with Delhi Cabinet Ministers Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj and other top AAP leaders were also present at the court.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi High Court dismissed a PIL seeking removal of Arvind Kejriwal from the post of Chief Minister.

The court said that “there is no scope for judicial interference. It is for the other wing of the government to examine the same in accordance with law.”

Notably, Sunita Kejriwal in a video message on Wednesday claimed that CM Kejriwal, under ED custody will make big revelations in the alleged liquor policy scam on Thursday.

The Delhi CM was arrested by the central investigative agency last week in connection with alleged money laundering linked to the now-revoked excise policy.