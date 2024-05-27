Post Lok Sabha election results there will be one Assembly bypoll for sure in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: With the Lok Sabha polls in Kerala over, it remains to be seen how many Assembly bye-elections will be held in the state.

This will become clear on June 4 when the votes for the Lok Sabha polls will be counted as five legislators – four from the ruling CPI(M) and one from the Congress had fought the 2024 General Elections.

However, one thing is sure, irrespective of who wins in Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency, there will be an Assembly bye-election after it as two sitting legislators, KK Shailaja of the CPI(M) and Shafi Parambil of the Congress had contested the General Elections.

While Shailaja represents the Mattanur Assembly constituency, Parambil completed a hat trick from the Palakkad Assembly constituency in the 2021 Assembly polls, even though he was given a fight by legendary Railway engineer and BJP candidate E Sreedharan.

The other sitting CPI(M) legislators who have fought the Lok Sabha polls include state SC/ST Minister K Radhakrishnan at Alathur, V Joy from Attingal and actor-turned-politician Mukesh at Kollam.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls the Congress-led UDF won 19 seats and the CPI(M) one.

So on June 4, it will be clear, if there will be one or more than one Assembly bypolls in Kerala.