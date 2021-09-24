  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

President Ram Nath Kovind underwent Cataract surgery at Army hospital

President Ram Nath Kovind
x

President Ram Nath Kovind

Highlights

President Ram Nath Kovind underwent cataract surgery at the Army Hospital in Delhi on Friday.

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind underwent cataract surgery at the Army Hospital in Delhi on Friday. This information was given in a statement issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan.

It said that the surgery was successful and President Kovind has been discharged from the hospital. Earlier on August 19, President Kovind had a successful operation of cataract in the other eye.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X