President Ram Nath Kovind underwent Cataract surgery at Army hospital
Highlights
President Ram Nath Kovind underwent cataract surgery at the Army Hospital in Delhi on Friday.
New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind underwent cataract surgery at the Army Hospital in Delhi on Friday. This information was given in a statement issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan.
It said that the surgery was successful and President Kovind has been discharged from the hospital. Earlier on August 19, President Kovind had a successful operation of cataract in the other eye.
