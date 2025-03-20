Presiding officers adopting biased, impartial approach in House: Oppn tells Maha Governor

Mumbai : In a representation to Governor C. P. Radhakrishnan, opposition parties on Thursday alleged that the Maharashtra Legislative Council Chairman and Legislative Assembly Speaker were adopting a "biased stance" in the proceedings by not giving due opportunities to other parties to speak.

A delegation comprising the leader of opposition in the state council Ambadas Danve, Shiv Sena-UBT leader Bhaskar Jadhav, Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar, NCP SP leader Jitendra Awhad, former ministers Jayant Patil and Aditya Thackeray argued that the proceedings are conducted "bypassing" the stipulated rules and without following the legislative traditions.

They further said that as the leader of the opposition in the state council and other opposition party leaders in both Houses are not allowed to speak their constitutional rights are being violated.

Danve and Wadettiwar after meeting with the Governor said that they sought the latter's intervention and urged him to take the right decision to ensure "justice" for the opposition parties.

"The opposition is an important element in the parliamentary system. Their role is not to oppose the government but to check its decisions and policies. Criticise where necessary and suggest alternative policies. However, the presiding officers of both Houses are not allowing opposition parties to speak due to their biased stance. We brought this to the kind attention of the Governor," said Danve.

"Opposition members are being restricted from expressing their views and are being obstructed during important discussions in an irregular manner. While opposition members have the right to propose suggestions in the Legislative Assembly, the government is not responding to their suggestions. While it is mandatory for the Ministers and Ministers of State of the concerned departments to be present in the House during the discussion on supplementary demands, they are ignoring it," Danve said.

"Also, the Secretaries of the concerned departments are not present in the invisible gallery of the House. While the Ministers of State of the concerned department are present, ministers not related to the department are being given the right to reply to the discussion," said Danve.

Danve claimed the Legislative Council has shown a "lack of impartiality" while running the House and has lost the trust of the House.

On the other hand, Wadettiwar said that the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly has also shown a lack of impartiality while running the House.