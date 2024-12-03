Prez Murmu to offer prayers at Puri temple

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu will be on a five-day visit to Odisha from Tuesday, during which she will offer prayers at Jagannath temple in Puri besides attending other programmes, an official statement on Monday said. During her visit, the President will unveil a statue of Santali writer and educator Pandit Raghunath Murmu and visit Adim Owar Jarpa Jaher in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. She will have ‘darshan’ and perform puja at Jagannath temple on December 4. President Murmu will also attend the 75th anniversary celebrations of Gopabandhu Ayurveda Mahavidyalaya in Puri on December 4.

On the same day, she will attend the Navy Day celebrations and operational demonstrations at the Blue Flag Beach in Puri. On December 5, the President will attend the 40th convocation ceremony of Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology in Bhubaneswar. Later on the same day, she will inaugurate a judicial complex in the State capital.

On December 6, Murmu will interact with students and residents at Uparbeda village -- her birth place. On the same day, she will interact with students and teachers at Mahila Mahavidyalaya in Rairangpur.

On December 7, the President will lay foundation for/inaugurate various projects, including the Bangiriposi-Gorumahisani, Buramara-Chakulia and Badampahar-Kendujhargarh rail lines; a tribal research and development centre in Rairangpur; Dandbose Airport, Rairangpur; and Sub-Divisional Hospital, Rairangpur.