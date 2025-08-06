Punjab govt sets up 15 addl sector-specific committees

Chandigarh: The Punjab government has set up 15 additional sector-specific committees to give suggestions on the new industrial policy, State Minister Sanjeev Arora said on Tuesday. These committees will examine policies and frameworks of all other states in the country and thus develop a ‘best-in-class’ policy framework for Punjab.

Earlier, the minister had said that committees representing various industrial verticals would be formed to give advice to the state government in the formation of the new industrial policy.

Following this, the state constituted nine such panels.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, Arora said 15 more committees representing sectors, such as information and technology, bicycle industry, auto and auto components, electric vehicles, renewable energy, steel and rolling mills, plastic and chemical products. Panels will also be formed for logistics and warehousing, film media, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, university coaching institutes, hospital and healthcare, startup, retail and electronics systems design and manufacturing sectors.