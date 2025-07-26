  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju Sworn in as Governor of Goa

Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju Sworn in as Governor of Goa
x
Highlights

Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju has officially assumed office as the Governor of Goa following a swearing-in ceremony held at the Bangla Darbar Hall of...

Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju has officially assumed office as the Governor of Goa following a swearing-in ceremony held at the Bangla Darbar Hall of Raj Bhavan on Saturday. The oath was administered by Justice Alok Aradhe, Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court, at 11.30 am.

The ceremony was attended by a host of dignitaries, including Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, cabinet members, Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, and Andhra Pradesh Ministers Nara Lokesh, Sandhya Rani, and Kondapalli Srinivas, along with several MPs from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick