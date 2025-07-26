Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju Sworn in as Governor of Goa

Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju has officially assumed office as the Governor of Goa following a swearing-in ceremony held at the Bangla Darbar Hall of Raj Bhavan on Saturday. The oath was administered by Justice Alok Aradhe, Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court, at 11.30 am.

The ceremony was attended by a host of dignitaries, including Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, cabinet members, Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, and Andhra Pradesh Ministers Nara Lokesh, Sandhya Rani, and Kondapalli Srinivas, along with several MPs from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).