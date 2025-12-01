Putin’s India Visit Aims To Revive Key Defence Projects; Fresh S-400 Deal Likely

Russian President Vladimir Putin will travel to New Delhi on December 4 and 5 for the 23rd Annual India–Russia Summit, marking his first arrival since the Ukraine war and India’s Operation Sindoor. Defence cooperation is expected to dominate his discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with Moscow likely to present a new proposal for additional S-400 air defence regiments.

Russia is offering India two to three more S-400 units at a time when New Delhi continues to rely significantly on Russian-origin equipment, even though the overall share of Moscow’s defence supplies to India has dropped sharply in the past decade. Despite the decline, long-standing trust, familiar systems, and operational compatibility ensure Russia remains central to India’s defence planning. Talks are expected to focus on faster delivery timelines and improved maintenance support, given rising regional security challenges.

Under the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ push, India has reduced its dependence on foreign arms. SIPRI data shows Russian imports, once 76% of India’s total in 2009, fell to 36% by 2024. Even as India diversifies procurement towards France, the United States, and other partners, it maintains major joint ventures with Russia, including the S-400, BrahMos missile, AK-203 rifle, and a range of fighter jets, helicopters, tanks, armoured vehicles, and naval frigates built with Russian collaboration.

Operation Sindoor reaffirmed the S-400’s strategic value. India’s “Sudarshan Chakra” variant successfully engaged Pakistani aircraft at long range, neutralising multiple targets and tracking over 300 aerial objects in real time. Its rapid deployment speed—under five minutes—has strengthened India’s layered air defence along its borders with Pakistan and China.

Sources indicate Russian state defence giant Rostec has already initiated talks on the new S-400 package, assuring India that future deliveries will stick strictly to schedule, addressing delays caused earlier by the Ukraine conflict. India’s original USD 5.43-billion order for five S-400 regiments is nearing completion, with three delivered and the remaining two expected by mid-2026.

A key highlight of the new offer is Russia’s willingness to provide up to 50% technology transfer for S-400 missiles and support systems. This could allow Indian companies like Bharat Dynamics Limited to assemble the 48N6 missile locally, speeding up production and reducing long-term costs. Nearly half of the system’s support ecosystem could be indigenised if the proposal is finalised—an important step towards India’s defence self-reliance goals.

Although Russia remains India’s largest arms supplier, its share continues to fall—declining from 72% in 2010–14 to 55% in 2015–19, and 36% in the 2020–24 period. India’s effort to broaden its partnerships and boost domestic production has reshaped the supply landscape, but its strategic ties with Russia remain deep.

With Putin’s visit expected to accelerate negotiations, both nations are likely to push for concluding the next phase of defence agreements, including the expanded S-400 deal, by mid-2026.