Rahul Gandhi And Kharge Left Off Guest List, Shashi Tharoor Included In Putin's State Dinner

Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge have not been invited to the state dinner being hosted for Russian President Vladimir Putin at Rashtrapati Bhavan tonight, party insiders revealed. The unexpected inclusion of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on the guest list has drawn attention, especially a day after Rahul Gandhi accused the government of abandoning the long-standing practice of inviting Opposition leaders to meetings with visiting dignitaries.

Government officials rejected Rahul Gandhi’s claim, calling it baseless. They stated that since he assumed the role of Leader of Opposition in June 2024, he has already met several foreign leaders, including former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. They further clarified that the decision to meet figures outside the government rests with the visiting delegation, not with India’s Ministry of External Affairs.

Preparations for the ceremonial dinner are in full swing, reflecting the significance of Putin’s visit. The guest list includes prominent individuals from politics, business, diplomacy and the arts. A joint military ensemble is scheduled to perform Indian and Russian favourites, adding to the grandeur of the evening. The Tri-Services Band, featuring musicians from the Army, Navy and Air Force, is expected to present a mix of patriotic compositions such as “Sare Jahan Se Accha” and “Qadam Qadam Badhaye Ja”.

The menu will showcase signature dishes from both countries, blending Indian specialties like Kashmiri Wazwan with classic Russian offerings such as borscht. More than 150 invitees, including senior officials, diplomats and corporate leaders, are expected to attend what is anticipated to be an elaborate and high-profile affair.