Rahul Kanwal Steps Down from India Today Group to Pursue New Opportunities

Rahul Kanwal, the News Director at TVTN and Executive Director of Business Today, will be moving on to new opportunities.

A Tribute to His Leadership

In an internal note, Kalli Purie, Vice Chairperson and Executive Editor-in-Chief of India Today Group, shared her thoughts:

"Rahul has been a vital part of our leadership team. His sharp political insights, election coverage, and investigative reporting at India Today and Aaj Tak have shaped television news. His growth from a passionate journalist to News Director is an inspiring journey for many within our organization."

A Story of Growth and Opportunity

Purie added, "Rahul’s story reflects the India Today Group narrative—organic growth, endless opportunities, and an incredible rise. Over the past 12 years, we've built strong teams and created impactful editorial content, leaving us with lasting memories."

Adapting to Change

“Change is part of our profession, and it keeps us moving forward. With AI opening new doors, it’s an exciting time for content creators," Purie said.

Kanwal’s Impact at India Today

During his tenure, Kanwal led news operations and became the face of ‘Newstrack,’ the network’s flagship primetime show. He also hosted the popular interview show ‘Jab We Met.’

A Background in Journalism

Kanwal was born in Deolali, Maharashtra, on September 14, 1980. He studied journalism at Delhi University and is a Chevening Scholar. He completed an International Broadcast Journalism program at Cardiff University and received the Rory Peck Trust Grant for Hostile Environment Journalism.

Contributions to Journalism

One of Kanwal’s key initiatives was the creation of the Anti-Fake News War Room (AFWA) to combat misinformation. He also helped establish the Open Source Intelligence Desk (OSINT) at India Today Group.

Recognized Excellence

Kanwal’s work in journalism has earned him multiple awards and accolades over the years.