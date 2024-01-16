Rail Disruptions In Ayodhya: Trains Canceled And Diverted Amidst Track Doubling And Infrastructure Work

Multiple trains to and from Ayodhya, including the Vande Bharat Express connecting Delhi to the temple town, are facing cancellations or diversions due to extensive track doubling and infrastructure work on the Lucknow-Barabanki-Ayodhya Cantt-Shahganj-Zafarabad section. The movement of 36 trains is expected to be disrupted until January 22, coinciding with the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Mandir, attracting lakhs of pilgrims to Ayodhya on January 22.

The ongoing track doubling is part of Indian Railways' broader initiative to enhance the efficiency and speed of train journeys towards Ayodhya. Initially expected to conclude by January 20, there are uncertainties about meeting the scheduled deadline, prompting an extension of train diversions and cancellations until January 22. The current track capacity allows the movement of 40 trains, a number anticipated to double to 80 upon project completion.

The affected rail section spans 161 kilometers and is undergoing doubling at an estimated cost of Rs 1,790 crore, with Rs 1,576 crore already spent by December 2023. An additional Rs. 466 crore has been allocated for the financial year 2023-24, specifically for the Lucknow division towards Ayodhya.

Several trains, including the Ayodhya Cantt.-Delhi Jn. Express, Delhi Jn.-Ayodhya Cantt. Express, Prayagraj Sangam-Basti Marwar Sangam Exp., Basti-Prayagraj Sangam Marwar Sangam Exp., Prayagraj Sangam-Mankapur Saryu Express, and Mankapur-Prayagraj Sangam Saryu Express, face partial cancellations or diversions via the Shahganj-Jaunpur junction and Jaunpur City-Sultanpur-Lucknow junction routes from January 19 to January 22.

Looking ahead, Indian Railways plans to introduce new routes and trains connecting various parts of India to Ayodhya. The move aims to accommodate the rising number of passengers expected to visit the temple city post the January 22 ceremony. Detailed information and plans for these new train routes are anticipated to be made public in the coming days. Presently, 22 trains serve Ayodhya, facilitating devotees from across the country to visit the Ram Mandir.