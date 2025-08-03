Live
- Dalai Lama lays foundation stone of new Chowkhang Vihara monastery in Ladakh
- Delhi CM Gupta inaugurates multispeciality hospital in Kailash Colony
- Man jumps to death from ninth floor of residential building in Rajasthan's Jaipur
- Seamless administrative support to industries can help overcome global economic challenges: Fadnavis
- Drugs worth around Rs 350 cr seized in Mizoram, 1 arrested
- Tamil Nadu: Devotees throng Bhavani river confluence for 'Aadi perukku'
- Eleven killed as SUV falls into canal in UP's Gonda
- Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren on life support, says hospital
- Railway personnel killed in IED blast in Odisha-Jharkhand border
- PM Modi meets President Murmu
A railway personnel was killed in an IED blast on a railway track near Odisha-Jharkhand border in Sundergarh district on Sunday, police said.
The deceased was identified as Itua Oram, working as a 'key man' in the Indian railways, the police said.
Police suspected involvement of Maoists in the blast as Maoist posters were found near the blast site in Sundargarh district.
