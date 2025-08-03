  • Menu
Railway personnel killed in IED blast in Odisha-Jharkhand border

A railway personnel was killed in an IED blast on a railway track near Odisha-Jharkhand border in Sundergarh district on Sunday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Itua Oram, working as a 'key man' in the Indian railways, the police said.

Police suspected involvement of Maoists in the blast as Maoist posters were found near the blast site in Sundargarh district.

