Rajasthan: ACB raids eight locations of Nagar Palika Executive Officer

Jaipur: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) team raided eight locations of Executive Officer (EO) Fateh Singh Meena of Paota-Pragpura Municipality of Kotputli-Baharod district.

An official said that the raids include various locations and offices of Jagatpura, Viratnagar, Paota (Kotputli-Baharod), Shahpura (Jaipur), Kotputli, and Thanagazi (Alwar) in Jaipur.

ACB has also found “important” documents during the searches, which were carried out in the early hours of Tuesday.

The ACB team has taken action on the complaint of disproportionate assets while being in government service. Information about investment in benami properties worth crores of rupees has come to light in the action going on at more than half a dozen places.

ACB DG Ravi Prakash Meharda said that ACB had received a complaint of EO Fateh Singh Meena acquiring property more than his income.

“In the confidential verification by ACB, it was found that he has acquired property more than his income by 273 per cent since his appointment in government service,” he said.

ACB DG added that a case has been registered against Fateh Singh for acquiring property more than his income.

Officials said that prima facie, it seems that the property was acquired from black money. Fateh Singh has purchased two luxury flats worth about Rs 1.30 crore in Jagatpura, Jaipur. He has purchased 1.05 hectares of land in Deepavas, Neemkathana.

He has purchased about 15 bighas of land in the name of his acquaintance in Thanagazi, Alwar and developed a farmhouse and invested about Rs 80 lakh.

The properties raided by the team include his two flats located at Trimurti Arena in Jagatpura; his house at Bhartrihari Tiraha in Thanagazi; a farm house located at Garh Basai in Thanagazi; house of Pramod Kumar Verma living in Housing Board Colony, Kotputli, House of Kailash Gurjar living on Ajitgarh Road, Shahpura (Jaipur), rented house of EO Fateh Singh in Pragpura Pawta (Kotputli-Baharod), EO office of Nagar Palika in Pragpura Pawta and at the respective places and offices located in Nagar Palika and Virat Nagar (Jaipur Rural).



