Rajasthan: Winter fog causes accident, two dead

Rajasthan: Due t dense fog blocking visibility, two died and four were injured in a collision between two buses and a car near Bojka village in Rajasthan. The accident happened in on Jaisalmer-Jodhpur National Highway as per reports on Tuesday.

In Other Parts:

A day after fogged out Delhi recorded the coldest day in 119 years, cold weather continues in Delhi-NCR region. The minimum temperature was recorded at 5 degrees Celsius.

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) reports suggesting that rain is likely to lash eastern and western parts of the state on Tuesday and January 1, 2020.

The overall air quality in Delhi stood at 381 (9 am) falling under the 'severe' category for the second consecutive day. In Anand Vihar, the AQI stood at 431 at 6 am while in RK Puram, the AQI was 372, falling under 'very poor' category, Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) data said.

At around 8 am, the AQI in Gaziabad fell under 'hazardous' category at 330 while in several other places including Gurugram, Okhla, Punjabi Bagh and Faridabad, the AQI fell under 'poor' category.

The national capital has been witnessing its most unforgiving winter season in the past 22 years, as the minimum temperature has remained around 3 degrees Celsius for a few days. It has been experiencing "severe cold days" since December 14, according to IMD.

530 flights were delayed, 40 cancelled and 21 diverted due to low visibility on Monday. The minimum temperature in various parts of Delhi varied with 2.5 degrees Celsius being recorded at Ayanagar, 2.8 degrees Celsius at Lodhi Road, 3.2 degrees Celsius at Palam and 3.6 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung.

The IMD said that the national capital witnessed the season's worst "dense fog" with "visibility of 0-200 metres for a very prolonged period from 0230 to 1200 hours".

According to the IMD forecast, similar cold day and dense fog conditions with reduced intensity is likely to prevail over the capital today even as easterly winds are likely to continue.

Severe cold conditions and intense cold wave disrupted normal life in Punjab's Ludhiana on Tuesday morning.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted cold day conditions in a few pockets with severe cold day conditions in isolated pockets very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh for today.