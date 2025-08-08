Live
- Sam Altman Rewards OpenAI Talent with Surprise Bonuses After Meta Poaches Top AI Engineers
- Haryana govt announces free bus ride for women on Raksha Bandhan
- Pakistan: Christian youth dies from abandonment, institutional cruelty
- NIWAS Housing Finance Expands Footprint with Regional Office Branch Launch in SR Nagar
- A grand Varalakshmi Vratam
- Cabinet okays Rs 4,200 crore scheme to upgrade technical education in India
- PCI chief Devendra Jhajharia to highlight India’s para-sports vision at APC General Assembly
- Heavy rain warnings issued for Hyderabad, HYDRAA alerted
- Instagram’s New Live Map Feature Sparks Privacy Backlash Over Stalking Fears
- K'taka people will support Rahul Gandhi to 'protect' democracy, Constitution: Siddaramaiah
Rakhi, Relief, and Relationship – A Touching Moment of Humanity Amidst Disaster
CM Pushkar Singh Dhami shares an emotional Raksha Bandhan moment during Uttarkashi disaster relief in Dharali.
While inspecting the disaster-affected areas of Dharali in Uttarkashi district, Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami witnessed a profoundly emotional moment on Friday that moved everyone present to tears.
Mrs. Dhangauri Baroliya, a resident of Ishanpur, Ahmedabad (Gujarat), had come to Uttarakhand with her family for a pilgrimage to Gangotri. On August 5, a severe natural disaster struck Dharali, leaving them stranded. Landslides and heavy debris flow blocked all access routes, creating an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty.
Under the directives of the state government, immediate relief and rescue operations were launched. The Chief Minister has been personally present in the region for the past three days, overseeing ground-level operations. Thanks to the relentless efforts of the rescue teams, Mrs. Baroliya and her family were safely evacuated.
On the eve of Raksha Bandhan, while the Chief Minister was still in the affected area, Mrs. Baroliya, overwhelmed with emotion, tore a piece from the edge of her saree and tied it as a Rakhi on the Chief Minister’s wrist. The heartfelt gesture deeply moved everyone present.
The Chief Minister humbly accepted the symbolic Rakhi and assured her that the state government stands firmly with every affected citizen during this critical time and will extend all possible assistance. He reaffirmed the government’s unwavering commitment to relief, rehabilitation, and reconstruction efforts.
In the difficult terrain of Dharali, this poignant act of sisterly affection and gratitude became a powerful symbol of hope, trust, and human solidarity in the face of adversity.