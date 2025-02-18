Live
- Djokovic claims majority of players feel 'favouritism' in Sinner's doping ban
- Bengaluru Announces ₹5,000 Fine for Non-Essential Water Use
- Barcelona back on top of La Liga after win over Rayo Vallecano
- Irrigation Ministers meet: K'taka to raise Mekedatu, Mahadayi issues, says Shivakumar
- Indian stocks could see revival soon, global factors are the key: Morgan Stanley
- MP CM announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia to Bhind road victims
- DeepSeek sent South Korean user data to China's ByteDance: Regulator
- NIA arrests two in Karnataka for leaking sensitive Karwar naval base information to Pakistan
- ED raids 12 places in Rs 1,000 crore-CSR scam in Kerala
- Bhubaneswar: B Tech student from Nepal found dead in her hostel
Just In
Rana became part of 26/11 terror attack conspiracy in 2005
Once extradited, Rana will be the third person to be sent on trial in India after Ajmal Kasab and Zabiuddin Ansari alias Abu Jundal
Mumbai : Tahawwur Hussain Rana became part of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks conspiracy in 2005 as a member of Lashkar-e-Taiba and HUJI and was closely engaged with Pakistan-based conspirators, officials said. US President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that his administration has approved Rana's extradition to India, referring to him as "one of the plotters and very evil people of the world."
The 64-year-old Rana, a Pakistan-born Canadian national and a close associate of Pakistani-American terrorist and one of the main conspirators David Coleman Headley, is serving supervised detention at a metropolitan detention centre in Los Angeles after completing a 14-year sentence in 2023. Once extradited, Rana would be the third person to be sent on trial in India in the case after Ajmal Kasab and Zabiuddin Ansari alias Abu Jundal.
In November 2012, Kasab, the lone surviving Pakistan terrorist, was hanged to death in Pune's Yerawada Jail. Rana, a member of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Harakat-ul-Jihad-al-Islami (HUJI), had entered into a criminal conspiracy for executing the Mumbai carnage around the beginning of 2005 along with other co-conspirators based in Pakistan, as per the NIA chargesheet.
Rana's role as a co-conspirator of the Mumbai terror attacks surfaced during the National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe. Arrested by the FBI on October 27, 2009, Rana was chargesheeted by the NIA in 2011 under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Section 6(2) of the SAARC Convention on Suppression of Terrorism. Rana had assisted Headley in obtaining a visa for India and established 'Immigrant Law Centre' in Mumbai, which acted as a front, an official said. Rana had visited Hapur, Delhi, Agra, Kochi, Ahmedabad, and Mumbai with his wife Samraz Rana Akhtar between November 13 and November 21, 2008. His initial planning includes the attack on Chabad Houses located in different cities.