Rebel Akali leaders dissolve Sudhar Lehar

Chandigarh : Days after the Akal Takht formed a panel to reorganise the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) within six months, rebel Akali leaders on Monday announced the dissolution of the SAD Sudhar Lehar, which they had created to "strengthen" the 104-year-old party.

The decision to dissolve the SAD Sudhar Lehar -- formed by several senior party leaders who revolted against SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal and called for his resignation from the post -- was made following a meeting in Amritsar.

The ‘Shiromani Akali Dal Sudhar Lehar' has been formally dissolved today by holding a meeting as per your orders," its convener, Gurpartap Singh Wadala, said in a communication to the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of Sikhs.

"You had ordered the dissolution of the SAD Sudhar Lehar, and this order was accepted by all members on the same day," Wadala added. During the meeting, the members of Sudhar Lehar, formed in July this year, said they are dedicated to the Akal Takht and will always accept its decision. The rebel leaders included former Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Bibi Jagir Kaur, former MP Prem Singh Chandumajra, former Union minister Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, his son and former finance minister Parminder Singh Dhindsa, former ministers Sikandar Singh Maluka, Sarwan Singh Phillaur, and Surjit Singh Rakhra.

On December 2, the Akal Takht announced the formation of a six-member committee to oversee the membership drive, ensure the elections for the president and other office bearers, and conduct the process in a transparent manner within the next 6 months. Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh had directed the rebel leaders to unite and work towards strengthening the SAD, urging them to set aside their "jealousy."