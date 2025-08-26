Reddy’s verdict shows Maoist leaning: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Patna: Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday alleged that the verdict given on Salwa Judum by retired Supreme Court judge B Sudarshan Reddy, who is the INDIA bloc's candidate for the Vice-Presidential polls, reflected his "inclination towards Maoism".

Reddy, along with Justice SS Nijjar, was part of an apex court bench that had in July 2011 ordered the disbanding of Salwa Judum, ruling that using tribal youths as Special Police Officers in the fight against Maoists was illegal and unconstitutional.

"In India, the office of the vice president holds the second-highest position. Therefore, it is extremely important to understand the mindset and ideology of the person chosen for this post. Justice B Sudarshan Reddy's 2011 judgement on Salwa Judum, clearly reflects his compassionate attitude and inclination towards Maoism," said Prasad, the former Union law minister.

"Amit Shah's remark against him is appropriate. Sudarshan Reddy's decision had dealt a major blow to the fight against Maoism, and today the same Sudarshan Reddy is the opposition's vice-presidential candidate," he said.