Live
- Genius Global School booked for running unauthorised classes
- No plan to restore old pension scheme: FM
- Har Ghar Tiranga rally held in Anantapur
- US tariff axe hanging over 55% total merchandise exports
- Gadderalla Thimmappa Swamy’s Kalyanam held
- Banks only decide on minimum a/c balance: Guv
- Markets stage rebound after 6th week decline
- Man gets life in prison for rape-murder of 8-year-old girl
- Farmer alleges corruption in land dispute
- Rajasthan HC extends Asaram’s bail till Aug 29
Remove all stray dogs from Delhi-NCR: SC
Highlights
New Delhi: The Supreme Court has ordered the removal of all stray dogs from Delhi-NCR streets within six to eight weeks, directing authorities to...
New Delhi: The Supreme Court has ordered the removal of all stray dogs from Delhi-NCR streets within six to eight weeks, directing authorities to place them in shelters with sterilisation, vaccination, and CCTV monitoring.
The Supreme Court has ordered the removal of all stray dogs from Delhi-NCR streets within six to eight weeks, directing authorities to place them in shelters with sterilisation, vaccination, and CCTV monitoring.
The Supreme Court on Monday directed authorities to remove all stray dogs from Delhi-NCR localities and put them in shelters while saying the canines won't return to the streets.
Next Story