Remove all stray dogs from Delhi-NCR: SC

The Supreme Court has ordered the removal of all stray dogs from Delhi-NCR streets within six to eight weeks, directing authorities to place them in shelters with sterilisation, vaccination, and CCTV monitoring.

The Supreme Court on Monday directed authorities to remove all stray dogs from Delhi-NCR localities and put them in shelters while saying the canines won't return to the streets.

