Remove all stray dogs from Delhi-NCR: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has ordered the removal of all stray dogs from Delhi-NCR streets within six to eight weeks, directing authorities to place them in shelters with sterilisation, vaccination, and CCTV monitoring.

