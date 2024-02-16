RLD likely to get two ministerial berths in Yogi ministry

Lucknow: The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) is likely to get two ministerial berths in the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh.

According to sources, the talks regarding RLD's alliance with BJP include two ministerial berths in the UP government.

Of the two RLD MLAs who will be included in the Yogi cabinet, one will be a cabinet minister and the other will be a minister of state.

Sources in RLD said that Ashraf Ali and Rajpal Balyan could be named as ministers.

This is obviously to consolidate the Jat-Muslim equation in western UP and send out a message to Muslims.

Ali is MLA from Thana Bhavan while Baliyan is MLA from Budhana.

"If RLD gets Rajya Sabha seat, then Shahid Siddiqui can be sent to Rajya Sabha," said a senior party leader.

Two days ago, on Wednesday, RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary had called all the nine party MLAs to Delhi where he discussed with them the necessity for an alliance with BJP.

He assured the MLAs that their interests would be protected under the alliance and when they authorised him to take the decision, he asked all the MLAs to vote in favour of NDA in the Rajya Sabha elections and also start preparing for the Lok Sabha elections.

He also asked all the MLAs to maintain constant contact with Muslim voters and participate in their joys and sorrows, so that Muslims remain connected with RLD.

Sources said that the BJP has given Baghpat and Bijnor Lok Sabha seats to RLD, which wants one more seat.

"Our president Jayant Chaudhary will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi soon and may seek an additional seat," said party functionary.