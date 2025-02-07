Rs 6,965 Crore Allocated For KSRTC In Kerala Budget 2025-26

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) received a massive boost of Rs 6,965 crore in the state budget for 2025-26, presented by Finance Minister KN Balagopal on Friday. The allocation includes Rs 178.96 crore specifically earmarked for depot infrastructure, highlighting the government's commitment to enhancing public transport services.

In his budget speech, which marks the last full financial plan of the second Pinarayi Vijayan government before next year's assembly elections, Balagopal outlined comprehensive allocations across various sectors. The transport sector saw additional funding of Rs 2,065.01 crore for overall development, while Rs 3,061 crore was allocated for public road maintenance and bridges.

A significant allocation of Rs 2,134 crore was announced for the Wayanad Tunnel Road Project, alongside Rs 100 crore for replacing outdated government vehicles. The Finance Minister also revealed plans to commence construction of the Thiruvananthapuram metro project soon.

In the healthcare sector, Kerala achieved a milestone by becoming the first state to establish dialysis centers in all district and taluk hospitals, with an allocation of Rs 13.8 crore. The budget allocated Rs 152.5 crore for cancer treatment and Rs 700 crore for the Karunya Suraksha health scheme, while setting aside Rs 80 crore for 108 ambulance services.

Addressing environmental concerns, the budget included Rs 750 crore for Wayanad landslide rehabilitation, with total requirements estimated at Rs 2,221 crore. A special package of Rs 50 crore was announced to combat wild animal attacks, along with initiatives to eliminate snakebite deaths.

The education sector received significant attention with Rs 200 crore allocated for minority student scholarships from Class 1 to 8. Research and development saw allocations including Rs 10 crore for bio-ethanol research and Rs 52.50 crore for Space Park development.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan praised the budget as a crucial step towards building a "Nava Keralam" (New Kerala), emphasizing infrastructure growth and knowledge economy enhancement. However, Opposition Leader VD Satheesan criticized the budget as unrealistic, particularly questioning the increase in rubber floor price from Rs 170 to Rs 180 per kg, given the current market price of Rs 208-210.

BJP state president K Surendran joined the criticism, stating that the budget lacked major financial recovery measures and resembled more of a public speech than a concrete financial plan.

The budget presentation faced initial controversy when the Economic Review report was not placed in the Assembly a day prior, breaking precedent for the second time since 2022. Speaker A N Shamseer acknowledged this lapse and promised corrective measures for the future.

For government employees, the budget announced the final installment of Rs 600 crore for pension revision arrears to be paid this month, with pending Dearness Allowance (DA) arrears scheduled for disbursement within the financial year.

The budget discussions are scheduled for February 10-12, followed by debates and voting on supplementary grant requests on February 13.

*The article is based on the Kerala state budget presentation for the financial year 2025-26.*