RSS chief calls for gender equality, women’s leadership and decision-making

In a reflection on societal transformation and gender roles, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat has called for a deeper integration of women into leadership and decision-making, both within the Sangh and across broader civil society.

Speaking at the launch of a book, “Tan Samarpit, Man Samarpit,” Bhagwat emphasised that women are not only equal participants but often the guiding force behind meaningful change.

“In Jaipur, I was asked how many women are in the Sangh. I replied that at the very least, the number of women is equal to the number of our swayamsevaks,” Bhagwat said, underscoring the growing presence of women in core leadership roles and implementation groups within the RSS.

“In all activities carried out for the welfare of society, men and women work together. Even in the core group, leadership roles are held by women.”

Bhagwat’s remarks align with his recent statements in Solapur, Maharashtra, where he urged society to liberate women from regressive customs and traditions.

“Empowering women is essential for national progress,” he said. “God has given women all the qualities He has given to men—and more. They can do everything men can, and often more.”

He stressed that real change does not come from slogans or speeches but from lived examples.

“Knowledge alone doesn’t bring change. Change must come through action, which requires a change of mind,” he said.

“Volunteers must embody these ideals in their lives so that others can see and follow.”

Bhagwat also reflected on the legacy of early pracharaks who worked in difficult conditions, driven not by recognition but by a way of life rooted in service.

“Ideals are like stars—we may not reach them, but they guide our path,” he said. “To walk that path, people need relatable companions who lead by example.”

His remarks signal a shift in tone from traditional RSS narratives, emphasising inclusive leadership, family engagement, and the transformative power of women-led change.

As the Sangh prepares for its centenary celebrations in October 2025, Bhagwat’s vision appears to be steering the organisation toward a more participatory and socially responsive future.