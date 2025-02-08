Live
- BJP defeated corrupt AAP, says GVL
- Why Women Should Eat Pumpkin Seeds Daily: Essential Health Benefits
- Delhi secretariat GAD department issued order saying all officials report at Secretariat and no document, files, computers hard disk be taken out of Secretariat
- HC has not given clean chit to in MUDA case: CM
- BJP released a poster saying Delhi se Aapda gayi
- BJP's top priority: Giving pure drinking water, housing, cleaning Yamuna changing face of Delhi by improving infrastructural facilities in Delhi and reduce air pollution
- Speculations are rife that Parvesh Varma a prominent Jat leader from New Delhi is likely candidate of CM. Parvesh is also a young leader. He is just 50 years
- Prime Minister Modi to address party workers at BJP Office at 5 pm today
- BJP after forming Government will discuss and decide what to do with Seeshmahal the Rs 50 crore official residence
- Giving breaking. Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal who said if you think I am unclean dont wont for me got a reply from the voters who voted against him. Kejriwal lost by over 2000 votes. His number 2 Manish Sisodia accepted defeat. CM Atishi lost elections. Sada Aadmi to Seeshmahal people rejected says BJP
Just In
‘Sanatani’ released amid tight security
Bhubaneswar: Despite opposition from the Christian community, an Odia film on religious conversion was released across the State on Friday amid tight security. The movie ‘Sanatani-Karma Hi Dharma’ was released in around 30 cinema halls across the State.
“There was no protest from any quarters and the film has received good response from people in different places of Odisha,” Bijay Kandoi, the producer of the film, said. He claimed that there was nothing objectionable in the film, directed by Basudev Barad, to hurt any community.
The main actor, Sambit Acharya, said all people should watch the film and then give their opinion. Initially, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC)’s regional office in Cuttack had denied certification to the film but it received UA certification from CBFC’s Mumbai office, Acharya said.
The Censor Board had suggested changing the title of the film from ‘Hey Ram: Karma Hi Dharma’ to ‘Sanatani: Karma Hi Dharma’ and edit some portions of the film. The producer has complied with the suggestions of CBFC, Acharya said.
The film was screened in Balasore and Bhadrak town during the day amid tight security provided by Odisha Police, said Amresh, who is looking after the screening of the film.
Meanwhile, the National United Christian Forum (NUCF), a joint platform of Catholic Bishop’s Conference of India (CBCI), National Council of Churches in India (NCCI) and Evangelical Fellowship of India (EFI) condemned the release of the film ‘Sanatani’.
“The film derogatorily portrays Jesus Christ, Christians and Christian services, distorting the image of Jesus, key aspects of Christian doctrine, particularly the sacrament of Baptism, and misrepresenting conversion as a criminal activity,” the NUCF said.