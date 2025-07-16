Sapta Shakti Tech seminar begins in Jaipur

Jaipur: The much-awaited technical seminar titled ‘Next Generation Combat – Shaping Tomorrow’s Military Today’ commenced on Wednesday at Jaipur Military Station.

Organised by the South Western Command in collaboration with the Centre for Land Warfare Studies (CLAWS) and the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM), the event has been conceptualised by Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, South Western Command.

Delivering the keynote address, Lt Gen Singh emphasised the transformative role of science and technology in building a Viksit Bharat. He stressed the urgent need for the Indian Army to continuously innovate in response to evolving threats and emerging warfare paradigms.

Addressing modern challenges, he spoke about the complexities of Grey zone warfare and the rise of 'hybrid threats' that blur the lines between war and peace.

He highlighted the pivotal role of advanced systems, precision munitions, enhanced ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance) capabilities, and drone warfare, particularly in the success of Operation Sindoor.

The Army Commander underscored the transformative potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in decision-making, operational efficiency, and resource optimisation.

He also emphasised the importance of ethical frameworks, human oversight, and compliance with international humanitarian law in the deployment of Lethal Autonomous Weapon Systems (LAWS).

A landmark moment was the signing of an MoU between South Western Command and Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT), Jaipur, to promote joint indigenisation and R&D in defence technology. Day one of the seminar focused on the implications of an AI-powered battlefield.

Discussions explored next-generation solutions like 'hypersonic and directed energy weapons, advanced cyber and electronic warfare systems,' and 'soldier-centric innovations' such as exoskeletons and AI-based battlefield management tools.

A dedicated defence industry exhibition, the “Sapta Shakti Symposium,” was also inaugurated, showcasing cutting-edge equipment developed to address real-time field challenges. Coordinated by SIDM, it saw enthusiastic participation from leading and emerging defence manufacturers. The insightful deliberations and rich technical exchanges set a promising tone for the second day of the seminar.