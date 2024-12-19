Sargiful fest begins to showcase talent of ST, SC students

Bhubaneswar: Odisha minister Rabi Narayan Naik on Wednesday emphasised that students from Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Scheduled Caste (SC) communities have the potential to repre-sent the State across various sectors.

The Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Minister made this remark after inaugurating ‘Sargiful-2024,’ an annual event aimed at showcasing the talent and creativity of students from the ST and SC communities. The three-day event is being organised by the ST & SC Development, Minorities & Backward Classes Welfare department.

“Tribals are nature worshippers. Over time, the tribal community used the Sargiful or Sal Flower as food and later began worshipping it,” said Naik, who himself belongs to a tribal community. He explained that the festival was started to enhance the creativity of youth. “Our children have the skills and potential to represent the State, and the main objective of organising this festival is to showcase their inherent talents, qualities and creativity,” he added.

The minister also honoured several students with Rs 5,000 cash prizes, certificates and books. The awardees included Mili Tudu from Jagatsinghpur, Suprabha Naik, Mahesh Mahar, Nandini Naik, Chumki Naik and Lovely Naik from Kalahandi, Krishna Tudu from Khurda, Suneli Pradhan from Sambalpur, Rashmita Bhatra from Nabarangpur and Kabita Gamang from Gajapati.

Additionally, the minister inaugurated a State-level science exhibition, during which workshops will be held on topics like ocean ecosystem conservation, eco-friendly environments, artificial intelligence, Indian space research and smart classrooms.