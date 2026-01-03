Satkosia gorge areas off-limits for 7 days

Angul: To facilitate the annual bird and crocodile census, Satkosia gorge areas will be off-limits to tourists and boating activities on the Mahanadi river for seven days this month. However, visitors will be allowed to go to territorial areas of Satkosia wildlife sanctuary during this period. A notification by Satkosia wildlife authorities stated that the crocodile census will be carried out in the gorge areas of the Mahanadi river in the sanctuary from January 4 to 8 and the bird census will be conducted on January 17 and 18. Satkosia Divisional Forest Officer Gadadhar Patra said like every year, the census for birds and crocodiles will take place in January. Staffers from four forest divisions will count both mugger crocodiles and gharials as part of the census conducted during the specified period. The divisions which cover Satkosia gorge are Satkosia, Mahanadi, Athmallik and Athgarh.

The DFO also made it clear that all the nature camps at Baghmunda, Chhotkei and Tarava will function uninterrupted. Areas outside the gorge region are open to all visitors without restriction, he added.