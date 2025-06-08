Schemes to develop biotech, urban infra

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Cabinet on Friday decided to implement two new schemes for the development of biotechnology and to enhance urban infrastructure. The Cabinet also gave its nod to a proposal to float a tender for Chheligada multipurpose medium irrigation project in Gajapati district. These proposals were approved at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

“The two new schemes, named ‘Development of Biotechnology’ and ‘Mukhya Mantri Sahari Bikash Yojana (MSBY)’, aimed at creating employment and strengthening the State’s economy,” Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja told reporters after the meeting.

On the ‘Development of Biotechnology’ scheme, he said it would be implemented in five years, starting from the financial year 2025-26, with an estimated cost of RS 1,113.50 crore. “The scheme will foster collaboration between industry, academia and research to benefit society and open vast opportunities for biotechnology applications across various sectors, including industry, agriculture, medicine and the environment,” the Chief Secretary said.

With the Odisha Biotechnology Policy 2024 in place, the scheme will provide incentives to develop advanced infrastructure for products and services, he said, adding that this will help Odisha become a knowledge-driven bio-economy and contribute significantly to the State’s overall economic growth.

It will promote higher education, research and infrastructure development in the areas of biotechnology and strengthen a supportive and vibrant ecosystem. On the ‘Mukhyamantri Sahari Bikash Yojana, Ahuja said it will “enhance urban infrastructure and improve revenue models with an integrated approach to city development in line with ‘Viksit Odisha @ 2036 vision”.

The scheme, with an outlay of Rs 6,000 crore, will be implemented over five years. It is expected to boost urban infrastructure, create large-scale employment and enhance the quality of life for residents.

Under the scheme, plans are there to build town halls, crematoriums, community centres, market complexes, roads, drains, vending zones, parks, parking spaces, EV charging stations and mini cold storage units. These facilities will be complemented by the development of micro-tourism projects and neighbourhood marketplaces to energise local economies, the official said.

The Cabinet also approved a tender worth over Rs 151 crore for the execution of Chheligada multipurpose medium irrigation project in R Udaygiri block of Gajapati district. The project envisages the construction of a storage reservoir across river Badajore, a tributary of the Vansadhara river, the Chief Secretary said. It will irrigate about 6,260 hectares of land.

Besides, the project will provide water supply of 31.54 million cubic metres for drinking and domestic requirements for the people of Berhampur and will also help in fishery development, livestock farming and replenishing the groundwater level.

The project will also help generate 36 MW of hydroelectricity along with improving the socio-economic condition of the locality, the Chief Secretary said.