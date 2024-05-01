Schools bomb threat: Security beefed up across Delhi

New Delhi: After no explosive devices were found and threats to over 80 schools across the national capital were deemed hoaxes, the Delhi Police intensified their presence at critical points, including metro and railway stations, bus stands, and markets, said an official on Wednesday.

The officials said that they have stepped up security as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, according to police sources, the threatening emails originated from a Russian domain, potentially routed through a Virtual Private Network (VPN). The intention behind these threats appears to be the incitement of panic and disruption within Delhi.

Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Director Atul Garg said that over 80 calls were received from across the city by the fire department regarding bombs in the schools.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) also said that there is no cause for alarm. “It seems to be a hoax call. Delhi Police and security agencies are following standard protocols and taking appropriate measures,” said the MHA in a statement.

According to sources, in the South district, the email has been received at more than 15 schools, 24 in East, eight in Shahdara, eight in Southwest Delhi, 7-8 in Dwarka, two in North and one in North East Delhi.

“Some schools of Delhi received e-mails regarding bomb threats. Delhi Police have conducted a thorough check of all such schools as per protocol. Nothing objectionable has been found. It appears that these calls seem to be hoaxes. We request the public not to panic and maintain peace,” Delhi Police said on X.