Seat sharing formula will be decided in Mumbai meeting, says Nitish Kumar

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday said seat seat sharing formula of opposition bloc INDIA for 2024 Lok Sabha election will be decided in a meeting in Mumbai.

"I do not have any personal ambition to achieve post. I just want to unite all opposition parties. We are expecting some more parties to join us in Mumbai. The meeting will also decide who will fight from which place. Every thing will be finalised in Mumbai meeting," Kumar said while inspecting the Lohia Path Chakra in Patna.

The meeting in Mumbai is scheduled on August 31 and September 1 and will be hosted by NCP and Shiv Sena-UBT.

Reacting on BJP's remark on deteriorating law and order situation in Bihar, he said that there is no need to pay attention to the saffron party.

"We are uniting the opposition parties and it will certainly hurt them. Hence, they are making statements against us. I do not notice their statements."