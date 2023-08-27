Live
- Asia Cup: Karim Janat, Najibullah Zadran, Sharafuddin Ashraf back in Afghanistan squad
- Vivid imaginations can help people feel more 'present' in VR. shows study
- 26 CCTV cameras, ex-army men in Jadavpur University to prevent ragging
- Congress another name of corruption: Joshi
- BRS failed to give welfare to farmers : Etela Rajendra
- UK PM Rishi Sunak to make whole-life sentences mandatory for heinous murderers By Aditi Khanna
- ISRO releases graph of temperature variation on lunar surface measured by Chandrayaan-3's payload
- PM Modi flags concerns over bias in AI; calls for ethical use
- 3 killed, 2 injured in Mumbai suburban hotel blaze
- Uttar Pradesh slapgate: School running without recognition, asked to shut down
Just In
Seat sharing formula will be decided in Mumbai meeting, says Nitish Kumar
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday said seat seat sharing formula of opposition bloc INDIA for 2024 Lok Sabha election will be decided in a meeting in Mumbai.
Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday said seat seat sharing formula of opposition bloc INDIA for 2024 Lok Sabha election will be decided in a meeting in Mumbai.
"I do not have any personal ambition to achieve post. I just want to unite all opposition parties. We are expecting some more parties to join us in Mumbai. The meeting will also decide who will fight from which place. Every thing will be finalised in Mumbai meeting," Kumar said while inspecting the Lohia Path Chakra in Patna.
The meeting in Mumbai is scheduled on August 31 and September 1 and will be hosted by NCP and Shiv Sena-UBT.
Reacting on BJP's remark on deteriorating law and order situation in Bihar, he said that there is no need to pay attention to the saffron party.
"We are uniting the opposition parties and it will certainly hurt them. Hence, they are making statements against us. I do not notice their statements."