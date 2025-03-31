Senior Woman Maoist Leader Killed In Chhattisgarh Encounter

In a significant anti-Maoist operation, security forces in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district neutralized a prominent female Maoist leader. Renuka, also known as Banu, a member of the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC), was killed during an encounter that began at 9 am on Monday.

Renuka, who carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh on her head, was responsible for the Maoist press team and hailed from Warangal district in Telangana[1]. The operation was conducted by the District Reserve Guard (DRG) in collaboration with local police stations across the Chhattisgarh-Karnataka border areas of Dantewada and Bijapur districts[1][2].

Security forces recovered an INSAS rifle, ammunition, and other items from the encounter site. This operation is part of an ongoing aggressive anti-insurgency campaign in Chhattisgarh, aimed at rooting out Left-Wing Extremism by March 2026, as announced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The encounter marks a significant achievement in the state's anti-Maoist efforts, bringing the total number of Maoists killed in Chhattisgarh this year to 135, compared to 219 in 2024. The operation involved coordination between various police units and extended to border villages such as Nelgoda, Akeli, and Belnar.

As the search operations continue in the area, this incident underscores the intensifying efforts to combat Maoist insurgency in the region, with a particular focus on dismantling their leadership structure and operational capabilities.