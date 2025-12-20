Severe cold wave grips Bihar, red alert issued in 12 districts

Bihar continues to reel under the impact of a severe cold wave, with a sharp drop in both day and night temperatures disrupting normal life across the state.

Dense fog, icy winds, and rising air pollution have compounded the situation, forcing people to stay indoors and also impacting their daily activities.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cold spell is expected to persist until December 22, with possibility of a further decline in temperatures.

The IMD has issued a red alert for 12 districts of North Bihar, warning of extremely dense fog and severe cold conditions. It has also issued a yellow alert for 24 other districts, including Patna, cautioning residents about cold-day conditions.

The districts facing the most severe impact include West Champaran, East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur, Vaishali, Saran, Siwan, and Gopalganj.

In these areas, extremely dense fog is expected during morning and night hours, making road travel highly risky.

A yellow alert for cold day conditions has been issued for 24 districts, including Patna, Gaya, Bhagalpur, and Purnea. While conditions in these districts are less severe than those under the red alert, the effects of cold and fog are clearly visible.

Continuous westerly winds have intensified the chill, forcing people to rely on heaters and bonfires. School timings have been modified in several districts to protect children from extreme cold and fog.

The fog cover since morning has resulted in poor visibility on roads and streets, leading to road accidents in some areas.

Four cops, including a DSP and an inspector rank officer, were injured after their car collided with a truck in Mohania block in Kaimur district on Friday night around 8.45 PM.

One of them was grievously injured and admitted to Varanasi for treatment.

Significant temperature drops have also been recorded in districts like Gaya, Chhapra, and Jehanabad, and weather conditions may worsen over next few days.

The Meteorological Department has advised residents to remain cautious, avoid unnecessary travel during early morning and night hours, and take protective measures against cold-related health issues.