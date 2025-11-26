Silver Price in Hyderabad Today (26 Nov 2025): Rate Rises to ₹176/g, ₹1,76,000/kg
Silver prices in Hyderabad on 26 November 2025 rose to ₹176 per gram and ₹1,76,000 per kg.
Both rates have increased by ₹2 per gram and ₹2,000 per kg from yesterday.
Today’s Silver Rates
1 gram: ₹176
8 grams: ₹1,408
10 grams: ₹1,760
100 grams: ₹17,600
1 kg: ₹1,76,000
All prices are higher compared to the previous day.
Silver Rates in the Last 10 Days
Nov 26: ₹1,760 (10g), ₹1,76,000 (1kg)
Nov 25: ₹1,740, ₹1,74,000
Nov 24: ₹1,710, ₹1,71,000
Nov 23: ₹1,720, ₹1,72,000
Nov 22: ₹1,720, ₹1,72,000
Nov 21: ₹1,690, ₹1,69,000
Nov 20: ₹1,730, ₹1,73,000
Nov 19: ₹1,760, ₹1,76,000
Nov 18: ₹1,700, ₹1,70,000
Nov 17: ₹1,730, ₹1,73,000
This shows small daily changes but an overall upward trend in recent days.
Buying and Investing in Silver
Hyderabad has many traders who buy and sell silver.
You can invest in silver in physical form or trade it through the MCX.
Silver is considered a stable and long-term investment option.