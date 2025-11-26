  1. Home
Silver Price in Hyderabad Today (26 Nov 2025): Rate Rises to ₹176/g, ₹1,76,000/kg

  • Created On:  26 Nov 2025 12:55 PM IST
Silver prices in Hyderabad on 26 November 2025 rose to ₹176 per gram and ₹1,76,000 per kg.

Silver in Hyderabad today is trading at ₹176 per gram and ₹1,76,000 per kilogram.

Both rates have increased by ₹2 per gram and ₹2,000 per kg from yesterday.

Today’s Silver Rates

1 gram: ₹176

8 grams: ₹1,408

10 grams: ₹1,760

100 grams: ₹17,600

1 kg: ₹1,76,000

All prices are higher compared to the previous day.

Silver Rates in the Last 10 Days

Nov 26: ₹1,760 (10g), ₹1,76,000 (1kg)

Nov 25: ₹1,740, ₹1,74,000

Nov 24: ₹1,710, ₹1,71,000

Nov 23: ₹1,720, ₹1,72,000

Nov 22: ₹1,720, ₹1,72,000

Nov 21: ₹1,690, ₹1,69,000

Nov 20: ₹1,730, ₹1,73,000

Nov 19: ₹1,760, ₹1,76,000

Nov 18: ₹1,700, ₹1,70,000

Nov 17: ₹1,730, ₹1,73,000

This shows small daily changes but an overall upward trend in recent days.

Buying and Investing in Silver

Hyderabad has many traders who buy and sell silver.

You can invest in silver in physical form or trade it through the MCX.

Silver is considered a stable and long-term investment option.

