SOA partners with ServiceNow
Bhubaneswar: Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan University has announced its partnership with ServiceNow, a lead digital workflow company, to train students in digital skills and improve job prospects. The programme will benefit 300 students every year. It is part of a global skilling initiative called RiseUp with ServiceNow.
The integrated curriculum centred around training and certification programmes on the ServiceNow Platform to enable students to pursue learning in a holistic way which can result in greater intellectual curiosity, enhanced problem solving, encouraging critical thinking and higher understanding of digital skills.
The programme incorporates practical simulations with access to ServiceNow Application Developer learning path covering subjects such as ServiceNow Fundamentals, Scripting in ServiceNow Fundamentals, Application Developer Fundamentals and Mobile Development essentials. The programme merges text-book knowledge with practical application leading to students certified as Application Developer.
Prof Pradipta Kumar Nanda, Vice Chancellor, Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan University, said, “We are pleased to collaborate with ServiceNow and integrate the curriculum through semester offerings. I am confident it would empower students to acquire ServiceNow platform skills, become job ready and get placed in highly coveted technical roles.”